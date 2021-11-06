Improved road safety near schools to be discussed
New speed limits, traffic calming and crossing attendants could be introduced to protect school children, following an "emotional" public meeting.
There have been calls for 20mph speed limits outside schools in Shrewsbury, Shropshire, after claims of a series of collisions and near-misses.
About 60 people turned out to discuss the issue at a meeting attended by councillors and council officers.
Organiser Katie Blant said further talks are now planned.
Speaking after the meeting in Radbrook, she said it had been "very emotive meeting and three people cried".
She said there have been calls for years for road safety measures, but the meeting was reassured by the councillor responsible for roads, Dean Carroll, that the council is listening and was prepared to take action.
The meeting heard there were six or seven near-misses a day involving children crossing roads close to Meole Brace School.
Ms Blant said the meeting also heard complaints about a nearby ambulance hub, which some people said was poorly-located and should be moved away from residential streets.
One child, who was knocked off his bike in September is still refusing to walk to school because of concerns for his safety, the meeting was told.
Mr Carroll said the council will look at extending the existing 20mph speed limits outside schools.
The authority will also consider calls to bring back lollipop people, to help children to school.
And he said central refuges on roads could be enlarged and hedges cut back, to improve visibility.
West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner has been approached for funding for road safety measures.
Another meeting, involving local campaigners and the council, will take place on 21 January.