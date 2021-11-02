Coma teacher's partner fears she will not be able to get home
The partner of a woman on life support in a Shanghai hospital has said he is worried she will never be well enough to travel home.
Emma Grainger from Shropshire was left in a coma when a routine medical procedure went wrong nine months ago.
Adrian Casey has been trying to raise money to help with her care while being denied hospital visits due to coronavirus restrictions.
The UK government said it has provided assistance to her family.
The couple moved to China from their home in Bridgnorth in 2019 to take teaching jobs.
In February, what they thought to be a "routine" procedure for prescribed hydrocortisone injections went "horribly wrong".
"She actually died in front of me, and then they struggled to revive her," Mr Casey said.
Ms Grainger, 50, originally from Worcester, has remained on a life support system in hospital ever since.
"She's got basic body functions but no cognition, so she can't respond to touch, she can't respond to sound, she cannot speak - she can blink her eyes and move her mouth.
"To make matters worse I've not been physically allowed to visit Emma now for three or four months because they will not allow any visitors to the ICU unit."
Mr Casey, who continues to work as a primary school teacher explained he has also had to fund basic nursing fees and provide emergency care products, costing the equivalent of about £1,000 a month.
"I have to deliver ventilator tubes once a week, sanitary towels, wipes - cups and water, believe it or not.
"It's really quite distressing I stand at the door with the guards not letting me through and I can see her at a distance and the nurse holds the phone to her face and I video call her," he said.
Her current medical bill is estimated to be in the region of £200,000.
He is pursuing a legal case against the clinic and said her insurance will not cover any more costs and the embassy "cannot help".
"I'm stuck between a rock and a hard place because I'm the only one that seems to care and trying to proactively fix this," he said.
He added her prognosis was "not positive" and that he just wanted to get her home.
He estimates it could cost between £20,000 and £30,000 to repatriate Ms Grainger if she were well enough.
"In her current state now I don't believe she'd be strong enough to make the journey," he added.
A crowdfunding appeal has raised more than £7,000 towards the cost of her continuing care and and to possibly bring Ms Grainger home which Mr Casey said he is "humbled" by.
[Repatriation] is a long and complicated process but I want to at least have the funding there to be ready to act if that arises."
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We have provided assistance to the family of a British national hospitalised in China."
