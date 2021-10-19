Man admits manslaughter of John Bathers, 80, in St Martins
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of an 80-year-old man and three driving offences on the same day.
Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, Shropshire, admitted the unlawful killing of John Bathers, of nearby St Martins, in September.
He also admitted taking a Honda Jazz without consent from Oswestry, driving it other than in accordance with a licence and driving while uninsured.
Sumner was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced in December.
Mr Bathers suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins, on 6 September.
The facts of the case were not opened by the Crown and during the brief hearing, Stafford Crown Court heard Sumner would be sentenced at a different court.
Judge Kristina Montgomery QC adjourned the case for the preparation of a Probation Service report, saying: "I think a report regarding dangerousness should be prepared."
Mr Bathers' family said in a statement last month he had been a beloved dad, grandad and great grandad and they were "deeply saddened" by his loss.
"We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts," they said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk