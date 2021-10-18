Mental health support group appeals for outdoor clothing
A walking group for children with mental health difficulties is appealing for donations of hiking clothing.
The Bee U group runs outdoor activities for children aged five to 18 in Shropshire to help them build confidence and friendships.
Organiser Simon Northcott said it was looking for wellington boots, waterproofs and hiking boots.
He said many of the children could not afford extra items and often came in "ill-equipped clothing".
"Trainers are ripped and all that sort of thing, which clearly isn't good enough if we're going to go into Comer Woods in Bridgnorth and play around in mud," he said.
Items can be dropped off at AFC Telford United or Langley School.
