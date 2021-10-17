BBC News

Cat grounded after three days stuck in Market Drayton tree

Image source, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption, Firefighters had to scale the tree to bring the cat to safety

Firefighters have rescued a cat from a three-day ordeal up a tree.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called by the RSPCA to help bring the feline, named Vasa, back down to earth on Saturday.

The hapless moggy was found in a 9m (30ft) high tree in Market Drayton after chasing a squirrel.

Fire fighters said on Twitter the rescue seemed "im-paws-ible" but scaled the tree to bring Vasa back to safety.

Vasa's owners had been trying to coax the one-year-old down since he got stuck, but had been unsuccessful, the service said.

Crews used a ladder placed in a neighbouring field to reach the cat, having to saw some obstructing branches off along the route.

Once back at ground level, the fire service said Vasa was checked by RSPCA officers "before being reunited with his grateful owners and taken home to enjoy some much needed food and drink".

