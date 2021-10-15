Universal credit: Telford baby bank sees more demand after £20 uplift cut
A baby bank has seen more demand for help from parents since the end of the universal credit uplift, staff said.
Telford Crisis Support Baby and Toddler Bank takes in donations and then sends them out to help children from prenatal age up to about five years old.
Coordinator Debbie Hughes said referrals had risen since the £20-a-week increase had been withdrawn.
The charity is appealing for more donations of Moses baskets to keep up with demand.
"If you are in financial crisis and you can get support with a basket like this, it is such a weight off your shoulders," Mrs Hughes said.
"We send out about two parcels a week but we are seeing more referrals for just individual items, clothing packages, especially after the cuts to the universal credit."
The £20-a-week increase to universal credit was brought in by ministers to support those on low incomes during the pandemic and withdrawn in October.
A government spokesperson said they had been clear it would only be a "temporary measure".
