Shrewsbury Grade II* listed building set for repairs
Work to repair a Grade II* listed building said to have been damaged in at least one crash is due to start this month.
The 15th Century Bear Steps building, on Fish Street, Shrewsbury, also has "significant failure" in its timber frame, according to Shropshire Council.
A specialist contractor has been appointed and repairs are due to start from 18 October.
The council said the work could take until Easter 2022 to complete.
For the repairs to be carried out and the building to be supported, scaffolding has been put in place across the width of Fish Street for several months.
Part of the road, about 20m (66ft) along a section of the building, will stay closed until repairs have finished, the authority says.
Grope Lane will remain open along with the steps from Fish Street to St Alkmund's Place which run underneath the building.
According to Historic England, Grade II* buildings are "particularly important" and of "more than special interest", with only 5.8% of the country's listed buildings having the status.
