Universal credit: Shrewsbury window cleaner helps stranger as uplift ends
A window cleaner has pledged to give a stranger £20-a-week for the next six months to help them after the universal credit uplift ended.
Jay Hall, from Shrewsbury, said he struggled earlier in life with money and wanted to give something back.
The person he is helping, who wants to remain anonymous, has been recommended to him by a business customer.
"If I can just help one person, one family, then I have done my bit. It is good for the soul," Mr Hall said.
He said he remembered one Christmas, when he was a single parent with no spare money and could not afford to buy presents for his two children.
"I think it was about a week before Christmas, a big parcel turned up on my doorstep, addressed to me. I opened it and it was full of presents for my two kids," he said.
"I literally burst out crying in my kitchen, unbelievable that someone could do this without any recognition, I still do not know who did it."
Mr Hall said he made a snap decision over the weekend to help someone after the end of the uplift, which he described as "ridiculous".
The Department for Work and Pensions refused to be drawn on Mr Hall's decision, but said the increase was always going to be a "temporary measure".
It said £9bn was spent on the uplift by the time it ended in September.
It is not the first time Mr Hall has helped someone financially. Last Christmas he joined up with family members and local firms to donate £400 to four people who were also nominated through his business.
Under his latest plan, Mr Hall has set up a direct debit from 1 November to transfer £20 each week to the person to help them over winter.
"I kind of promised myself, as soon as I got in a position to be able to help just one person, then I would," he added.
