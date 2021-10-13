Dylan Price: Arrest over teenager's Bishop's Castle road death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over the death of a 17-year-old.
Dylan Price's body was found on the B4385 Brampton Road during the early hours of 19 September. He had injuries consistent of being hit by a vehicle, police said.
A 42-year-old, from Bishop's Castle, was arrested on Wednesday and released on police bail.
Dylan, a keen rugby player, was from Bishop's Castle in Shropshire.
The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
