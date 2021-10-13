Shrewsbury north west relief road decision not expected before December
A decision on a new bypass road in Shropshire is not likely to be made until at least the end of the year.
The north west relief road is due to be built in 2024, linking northern and western parts of Shrewsbury.
At the start of September, Shropshire Council submitted a revised planning application for the road, following redesigns of a viaduct which would be built over the River Severn.
It is now set to go before planners in December or early January.
On submitting the revised application, the local authority said the cost of the road was now at £80m.
More than 4,000 people have objected to the road plans, citing environmental concerns and fears it will not reduce traffic in the town centre.
But Shropshire Council says it will ease congestion and bring investment to the county.
