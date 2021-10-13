Free Blists Hill museum entry for Telford residents with TF postcode
People who live in and around Telford are being offered free tickets to visit a museum in the Ironbridge Gorge.
Anyone with proof of a TF postcode can visit Blists Hill Victorian Town free of charge from Wednesday until Friday.
Entry must be pre-booked, The Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust said, and proof of address will be needed.
Tickets allowing free passes on Saturday for people who live within Ironbridge's World Heritage Site area have all been booked already.
Those attending will be required to produce evidence of their postal address, such as a utility bill with a relevant postcode.
