Green light given for care home on Oswestry factory site
- Published
An 80-bed nursing home will be built after plans to demolish a vacant factory were approved.
Up to 65 jobs are set to be created at the home, which will provide care for elderly people, including specialist end-of-life and dementia care.
It will be built following the demolition of the Guttercrest factory, on Victoria Road, in Oswestry.
The plans, approved by Shropshire Council planning officers, also include a hair salon, cafe and library.
A 30-space car park will be created as well as landscaped gardens, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report by planning officer Shannon Franklin said the development would "not result in significant harm on the surrounding locality".
The applicant, Care Developments (Oswestry) Ltd, lodged the plans in May this year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk