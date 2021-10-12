Staff threatened during robbery at Leegomery shop
Staff were threatened during a robbery at a convenience store.
West Mercia Police said two men went into the Spar in Leegomery Centre, Leegomery, Telford, at around 08:00 BST and made threats but no one was injured.
Armed officers were called and inquiries are ongoing.
Police will remain in the surrounding area to speak to potential witnesses and offer reassurance to residents, the force added.
Supt James Dunn said: "We would like to offer reassurance that we are doing everything we can to locate the suspects.
"Extra patrols will be carried out by our safer neighbourhood officers and I would encourage anyone who is concerned to speak to a local officer."
The force asked anyone with information to come forward.
