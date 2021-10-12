Ellesmere College challenged over swim club safeguarding
Inspectors have raised safeguarding concerns over a school's interaction with a swimming club based at the site.
An Independent Schools Inspectorate report found Ellesmere College in Shropshire failed to ensure a safe learning environment for pupils taking part in club activities.
Ellesmere College Titans members include some students although the club is run independently, the school says.
It adds the issues relate "specifically to procedural matters".
The report, on inspections in May and June, follows a Swim England investigation into the club that emerged in July.
Some coaches were suspended following the probe into welfare issues raised by parents of members. The move led to an outpouring of support for those suspended from some past and present club swimmers.
The separate, inspectors' report said the school's annual safeguarding review did not include adequate consideration of pupils taking part in club activities.
It added the school did not make effective assessment of potential risks of pupils' participation.
In a letter to parents, headteacher Brendan Wignall said he was surprised by inspectors' findings.
He wrote the issues related "specifically to procedural matters in respect of the relationship between the college and the Titans".
Mr Wignall said the school's action plan included formally reviewing Titans' policies and procedures with regard to safeguarding.
He said the minute-taking system for school council meetings on safeguarding matters related to outside clubs would be revised to include greater detail. Written risk assessments, he said, would be put in place to assess any potential risks in relation to pupils being club members.
In July, Swim England said it would be working with the club until it was content its safeguarding and welfare policies were embedded in club governance.
A spokesperson added at the time the suspended coaching staff would not return until all conditions set out by Swim England had been met.
In his letter, Mr Wignall said the school was looking into taking over management of the Titans.
