Transport charity seeks volunteer drivers in Shropshire
A charity that provides transport to people living in rural areas is on a desperate hunt for volunteers.
The Tenbury Transport Trust is looking for drivers to help with journeys in the south Shropshire area.
Formed as a charity in 2014, it helps people with things like shopping trips and has a minibus or car service.
Wendy White, from the group based in Tenbury Wells, said volunteers can give as much or as little time as they are able.
"To be a minibus driver, the main thing is you need a D1 on your license and training is given," she said.
"And a volunteer, obviously you need your own car and a lot of time.
"You are in control, if you can only do two hours on a Tuesday morning, that is fine by us."
Anyone interested can get in touch via their website.
