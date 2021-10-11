Shrewsbury club honours wheelchair tennis pioneer
A tennis club has paid tribute to an "inspirational" player who pioneered their disability sport programme.
Valerie Fisher, 61, who had been paralysed from the waist down following an accident, died last week.
Tennis Shropshire said she was "an inspiration" who will be "remembered for her passion in introducing new people to wheelchair tennis".
Her work led to her club in Shrewsbury hosting the national wheelchair tennis championships.
"Val was an absolutely remarkable lady, she met all the challenges that life threw at her head on and became instrumental in us evolving wheelchair tennis at the club which is now a big part of what we offer," Dave Courteen, from the club, said.
"She also had this natural empathy, so when people were coming to the club who had had a similar accident or disability she would embrace them, encourage them to start playing tennis and do anything she could to get them onto the tennis court and discover how much fun it was to play."
The Wheelchair Lawn Tennis Association said they heard of Ms Fisher's death "with great sadness".
It was with great sadness that we recently heard of the passing of Val Fisher.— Wheelchair Tennis (LTA) (@WChairTennisGB) October 11, 2021
Val was a very popular and enthusiastic member of our wheelchair tennis family and a key member of Shrewsbury National Series team for many years.
Our thoughts remain with Val's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MJDLea2w91
The group described her as "a very popular and enthusiastic member of our wheelchair tennis family".
Her club in Shrewsbury said they hoped to arrange a tribute to Ms Fisher, particularly at next month's national wheelchair championships.
"We're hoping that some of Val's family will be there and we can really honour her in a way that will be fitting for all that she contributed," Mr Courteen said.
