'No third party involvement' in Telford woman's death
- Published
There was "no third party involvement" in the death of a woman in Telford, police have said.
A murder investigation was launched after Mollie Taylor, 29, was found dead on 23 March at a property on Hill Road, Overdale.
It came a day after she was assaulted.
Five people who were arrested have since been released and will face no further action, police said. They added nobody else was being sought over the incident.
The case has now been referred to the coroner.
Due to West Mercia Police officers having contact with Ms Taylor before her death, the force said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The watchdog said after assessment of the referral and relevant information, it decided the case was suitable for a local investigation by the force, without IOPC involvement.
