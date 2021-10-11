Telford's GB ice hockey skipper upbeat after Olympics failure
- Published
The captain of Team GB's women's ice hockey team says the side has a "base to build on" after failing to qualify for the Winter Olympics.
The team missed out on making the 2022 Games in Beijing despite a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Nottingham.
They needed to win by two goals to progress.
But Saffron Allen, from Telford, said the team had a "fantastic foundation" from which to go forward into the World Championships.
"If a couple of bounces would have come our way, we would have got the two goals that we needed," she said.
"It is incredible, we've beaten Korea who have a hell of a budget behind them."
GB were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia in their second match in the group, having won the opener against Iceland.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are due to begin on 4 February.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk