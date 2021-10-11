BBC News

Telford's GB ice hockey skipper upbeat after Olympics failure

Image source, Dean Woolley
Image caption, Saffron Allen said the team's effort was "incredible" against South Korea

The captain of Team GB's women's ice hockey team says the side has a "base to build on" after failing to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

The team missed out on making the 2022 Games in Beijing despite a 1-0 victory over South Korea in Nottingham.

They needed to win by two goals to progress.

But Saffron Allen, from Telford, said the team had a "fantastic foundation" from which to go forward into the World Championships.

"If a couple of bounces would have come our way, we would have got the two goals that we needed," she said.

"It is incredible, we've beaten Korea who have a hell of a budget behind them."

GB were beaten 2-1 by Slovenia in their second match in the group, having won the opener against Iceland.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are due to begin on 4 February.

