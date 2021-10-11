BBC News

Man appears in court on Telford murder charge

Image source, Family photo
Image caption, Dawid Kurdziel died after being attacked on 3 July 2021

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Telford.

Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was found dead outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road in Ketley on 3 July.

Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, was remanded in custody at a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to appear before the same court next month with a provisional trial date set for 7 February.

