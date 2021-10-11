A49 roadworks in Shropshire will see sections closed at night
- Published
Stretches of the A49 between Ludlow and Shrewsbury, in Shropshire, are set to close at night for three months.
The first closure, from 20:00 to 06:00 BST, begins later and the section will remain shut at night until Tuesday.
National Highways said work would take place to improve signs and road markings at bends and junctions.
Different sections will be shut at varying times until January 2022, the organisation said, and it urged drivers to check online for more details.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.