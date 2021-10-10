Climate change: Artist carrying polar bear to COP26 to encourage talking
An artist who is carrying a polar bear sculpture to the upcoming UN climate change conference has said the trip is about "talking and making connections".
Bamber Hawes, who set off with a team from Bishops Castle, Shropshire, earlier, is aiming to walk to Glasgow for the start of COP26 on 31 October.
The 10ft (3m) bear, called Clarion, was made from bamboo, willow and "many layers" of tissue paper, he said.
He said he hoped people would join him during the walk to discuss the issues.
The COP26 summit from 31 October to 12 November will host international discussions on climate change and could lead to major changes to people's everyday lives across the globe.
The artists and campaigner told BBC Radio Shropshire he was moved to make the journey after becoming increasingly concerned about the issue.
"We seem to be rushing to the edge of a cliff with most people not really being too bothered by it," he said.
"We need to be realistic and get organised and change our ways."
"We are desperately in need of change at this point."
He said he had been training and doing lot of walking in his spare time to get himself fit for the 306-mile (492km) walk and that he and Clarion would be joined on their journey by other climate campaigners, but it was "definitely not a banner-waving, shouting, demonstration thing".
"This is very much for the people doing the pilgrimage, rather than really for people watching it, though it will be quite a spectacle, seeing a 10-foot-high bear being carried through the town," he added.
"I'm doing the whole trip and I'm asking people to join me for a day of walking or whatever they can manage.
"It's talking and walking and making connections."
He said people would be able to track his progress on social media and that he was "looking forward" to the walk, although he added he was "concerned it's a worrying undertaking".
However, he said a friend would be following the walk in a car and would always be "within 15 minutes' drive, in case there is an emergency".
