Shropshire nurse warns of mental health impact of pandemic
A nurse has set up mental health first aid sessions in Shropshire in a bid to help people affected by the pandemic.
Louise Madeley, from Much Wenlock, said she was especially worried about young people and wanted to teach them the signs that someone may be in difficulty.
She is running free sessions in the town on Sunday.
"I've seen the impact the last 18 months has had on young people with my own eyes," she said.
Whether you've had Covid, worked on the front line or as a key worker, or stayed at home, isolated for months on end without seeing anyone - it's taken an enormous toll on all of us."
Last year a study in The Lancet Psychiatry found children's mental health deteriorated most during coronavirus lockdowns, compared with other age groups.
Primary-school-aged children saw rising problems with emotional and behavioural issues linked to stressed parents trying to juggle work and home-schooling, while 83% of young people with mental health needs said lockdown was making them feel worse.
Ms Madeley has been a nurse for more than 25 years, most recently in the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's Intensive Care Unit.
She said the experience had inspired her to set up a training school to support companies, schools and community groups deal with mental health issues.
It launches on Sunday, World Mental Health Day.
