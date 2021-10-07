Fire at Wem Business Park 'started deliberately'
A fire at a business park that left 120 homes and businesses without power was started deliberately, the fire service said.
The blaze at Wem Business Park in Shropshire began shortly after midnight on Wednesday and was out just before 10:00 BST.
Neighbouring homes and businesses lost power for about six hours.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with West Mercia Police which was now investigating.
During the operation, residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the "significant smoke plume" from the fire in an industrial unit.
Six crews attended and contained the flames in the empty building and protected surrounding buildings.
No-one was hurt in the blaze.
Fire investigation officer Scott Bishop said: "We carried out a full and thorough joint investigation with our partners to determine the cause of the fire.
"Unfortunately, we concluded the blaze was started deliberately. Deliberate fires take up valuable time and resources which could be used elsewhere to help others."
