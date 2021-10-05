Tamba Momodu was shot in head at Telford business park
- Published
A man shot dead at a business park took six bullets to the head and body, an inquest has heard.
Tamba Momodu, 20, was fired upon at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, Shropshire, on 13 October 2020.
John Ellery, coroner, concluded Mr Momodu was unlawfully killed.
He confirmed to the court at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, that police investigations into the death were continuing.
Mr Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said he would only hear the "bare facts" of the case due to the police probe.
Det Insp Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police, told the hearing Mr Momodu "died as a result of six gunshot wounds to his head and parts of his body".
He added the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Ellery said: "I am satisfied that he was unlawfully killed at Bridges Business Park on 13 October and the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds."
The inquest was told that Mr Momodu, of Summercroft, Donnington, was born in London in May 2000 and moved to Telford with his family in 2018.
The coroner said family members were not at the inquest, and it was their wish for proceedings to go ahead in their absence.
Sixteen men and women have previously been arrested during police investigations into the killing, although no charges have been brought.
