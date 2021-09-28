Development plans for 100 homes in Shropshire submitted
A new development of 100 homes could be built on the outskirts of a town under plans submitted to Shropshire Council.
Proposals have been drawn up for the site to the north of Market Drayton.
Gladman Developments said the site, at Longford Turning, lies outside the town's current development boundary, but has been allocated for housing in the council's local plan, expected to be adopted next year.
The scheme will include a play area, cycle paths and 10 affordable homes.
The application for outline planning permission will be decided by the council later, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
