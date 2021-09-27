Murder arrest after man, 60, died in Telford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a death in Shropshire.
Officers were called at just after 08:00 BST on Sunday to New Road, Telford, after a 60-year-old man died.
West Mercia Police said a 31-year-old man from Telford had been arrested and remained in custody as its inquiries continued.
The force said it would like to reassure the community that this was "believed to be an isolated incident".
