Town to hold memorial service for victims of coronavirus
A town is holding a memorial service for people who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
The service on Saturday is also being broadcast from St Leonard's Church in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, via an internet stream.
John Adams, one of the organisers, said he hoped it would "instil some positivity and give people an opportunity for some closure".
He added that he wanted it be "a time for people to move forward".
The service will be led by representatives of the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches, as well as a civil celebrant and is scheduled to last an hour.
Mr Adams, who works for a local funeral director, said numbers had been reduced to about 170 in order to allow for social distancing, but "the key thing is about people being together".
He said he had seen people becoming used to simplified services during the pandemic.
"But I don't think that's all bad," he added.
"It's stripped it all back and it made people realise it's about relationships really."
