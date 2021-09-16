St Martins death probe: Police name 80-year-old victim
The victim in a manslaughter probe who died in Shropshire has been named by police as John Bathers.
The 80-year-old, of St Martins near Oswestry, was described by family as a "kind and caring man".
Ashley Sumner appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday charged with his manslaughter.
The 31 year-old, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is also charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent and related driving offences.
Paying tribute, Mr Bather's family said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad.
"We will remember him as a kind and caring man who was dearly loved by his family. We will miss him deeply and he will always be in our hearts."
Mr Bathers suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins, on 6 September before being later taken to hospital where he died two days later, West Mercia Police said.
Mr Sumner was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court in October.
