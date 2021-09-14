Steve Jagielka: Ex-Shrewsbury Town star's death was drug related
The death of a former Shrewsbury Town midfielder was drug-related, an inquest has concluded.
Shropshire Coroner John Ellery heard Steve Jagielka, who was 43 and the older brother of ex-England and Everton defender Phil, had been preparing to move house.
Mr Ellery said there was no suggestion his death in March was deliberate.
Mr Jagielka's ex-wife, Jo Fallows, said he was a "fun-loving and charming character" with a passion for football.
She added: "Steve had a lasting impact on many people's lives."
The medical cause of death was recorded as aspirational pneumonia due to methadone toxicity.
The inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury heard there had been reports of possible cocaine use in the days leading up to his death.
'All he had ever known'
Statements read to the inquest said post-mortem examinations had shown Mr Jagielka had no significant past medical history and samples showed high levels of methadone and "moderate" levels of cocaine.
The Sale-born footballer started as a trainee with Stoke City and played more than 170 times for Shrewsbury between 1997 and 2003.
He had subsequent shorter spells with Sheffield United, Accrington Stanley, AFC Telford United, Droylsden, Hednesford Town and Ellesmere Rangers.
After retiring he went to work locally for Caterpillar and had his own plumbing business, most recently he had been working as a fitter in the Manchester area, the hearing was told.
The inquest heard he had been packing up items at his house in Rodington Heath, Shropshire, on 15 March and the alarm was raised when a cousin called to visit.
Speaking after the hearing, Miss Fallows said: "Wherever he went, everybody knew him."
She commented football was "all he had ever known", adding, "I think the PFA (Professional Footballers Association) should help them a little bit more."
