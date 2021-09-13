St Martins death probe: Man in court charged with manslaughter
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged over the death of an elderly man in Shropshire.
The 80-year-old, of St Martins near Oswestry, died on 8 September, West Mercia Police said.
Ashley Sumner appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday charged with manslaughter.
The 31 year-old, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, is also charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent and related driving offences.
The victim, who has not been formally identified, suffered an injury at an address in Oak Drive, St Martins, on 6 September.
He was taken to hospital on 7 September where he later died.
Mr Sumner was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shropshire Crown Court in October.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk