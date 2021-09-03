Aston Martin Bulldog unveiled after Bridgnorth restoration
A "mythical" piece of British automotive history has been unveiled in London after being restored in Shropshire.
Aston Martin designed and built the Bulldog 40 years ago and it became the fastest car on the road when it reached a record-breaking 192mph (308km/h).
But only one was created, and when the firm needed funds in 1981, it was sold.
That model has since resurfaced and been restored in Bridgnorth amid plans for it to be driven at 200mph (322km/h).
The work was carried out by Classic Motor Cars (CMC) which said the project took 18 months as staff tried to remain as faithful as possible to the original design while simultaneously future-proofing the vehicle.
Project leader Richard Gauntlett, whose father was in charge at Aston Martin when the Bulldog was sold, said "it became something of a mythical beast" and vanished from view for a time.
Mr Gauntlett said: "Over the years Bulldog was 'sighted' in various locations around the world before turning up in the United States where it was bought by Phillip Sarofim."
Mr Sarofim came to London for the unveiling of the renovated car and said it looked "truly amazing".
The project team now plans to carry out tests to get the vehicle ready for the 200mph attempt.
It was unveiled at Hampton Court by two apprentices from the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton, Somerset, where the Bulldog will undergo the tests.
