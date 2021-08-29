Person dies following Baschurch barn fire
A person has died following a fire at a barn in Shropshire.
Emergency services were called to Fenemere Lane, Baschurch at 12:30 BST on Saturday to reports of the blaze.
Lee Baker, from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were working with West Mercia Police to determine the circumstances of the fire.
He added: "Our gratitude goes out to those that supported the emergency services and thoughts are with those affected at this difficult time."
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services", the person was declared dead at the scene, the service said.
