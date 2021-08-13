Shrewsbury police officer stalked ex out of 'twisted vengeance'
A married police officer who admitted stalking a woman after their relationship ended has been given a suspended sentence.
Stephen Green, 60, falsely reported the woman had breached Covid-19 rules.
District Judge Graham Wilkinson said he believed the officer was motivated by "some twisted vengeance".
Green was given a six month jail term suspended for two years, having previously admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
Between 1 November last year and 9 January, Green, from Shropshire, sent several messages and flowers to the victim, Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court heard.
He told another man to report his ex and her new partner for a drink-driving offence and arranged for a riot van to check out the victim's home.
Green, who was based at Shrewsbury Police Station, also instructed police officers to carry out checks at the address of his former partner, her new partner and her mother.
The married father had a four-year affair with the victim, which ended in August 2020, but began stalking her after she started a new relationship.
His behaviour, the court heard, caused the victim to sell her home.
Passing sentence District Judge Graham Wilkinson said Green was before the court "at a time when there is greater scrutiny than ever on the crimes of serving police officers".
"It is difficult to speculate any motive other than some twisted vengeance," he said.
The judge also praised the victim's "fortitude".
Green was made subject to a curfew and ordered to carry out 30 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours' unpaid work.
He was also handed 10-year restraining orders, barring any contact with the victims.
Green was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to his former partner, £250 to her new partner, and a £150 prosecution costs and £128 victim surcharge.
