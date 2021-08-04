Suspect formerly of Telford 'believed to have been in Scotland'
A man wanted on suspicion of murder following an attack thought to have happened near a children's play area is believed to have been in Scotland.
Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was found dead in Telford, Shropshire, on 3 July.
West Mercia Police said it believed Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, left the town following the murder.
Mr Wieczorkowski, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford, "has links to" Aberdeen and was believed to have been there recently, it stated.
Mr Kurdziel was hurt in an attack suspected to have happened near a children's play area off Ketley Park Road.
Police have said he was thought to have left the scene, before being found dead outside a restaurant on Holyhead Road.
It was believed Mr Wieczorkowski may have information that could help police with inquiries, the force said.
