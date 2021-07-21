Judith Fox: Daughter seen buying knives before nurse's killing
A daughter charged with her mother's murder was seen buying knives before her death, a court has heard.
Lucy Fox, 39, allegedly killed her 65-year-old mother Judith, a retired nurse, in Shropshire in June 2020.
A trial of facts at Stafford Crown Court heard Ms Fox also used her mother's credit card to buy petrol, fuel cans, bin liners and duct tape.
Ms Fox, who has been deemed unfit to stand trial, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
Judith Fox was last seen near her home in Haughton Drive, Shifnal, on 12 June 2020. Her remains were found by police nearly a month later during a search of woodland off The Lloyds, in Coalport, on 10 July.
The court heard she had lived at the house for more than 30 years but had made the decision to put it up for sale.
The decision caused tension within her family, the court heard, and Ms Fox had called her mother's GP and a mental health helpline on 11 June requesting she be assessed by a psychiatrist.
The following day, CCTV showed the accused purchasing two knives from a shop at Forge Retail Park in Telford.
Petrol and bin liners
Neighbours saw her drive to her mother's house that evening and it was the last day any of them had seen Mrs Fox as she took her dog, Napoleon, for a walk.
Later that evening, Ms Fox was seen driving to multiple shops in her mother's car. She also used her mother's card to buy a number of items including six cans of lubricant petroleum, fuel cans, petrol, bin liners and sweets.
Concerns were raised for Mrs Fox after a fire broke out near Apley Hall, Bridgnorth, where her son Nicholas lived, in the early hours of 14 June.
CCTV shown to the court showed a dark car resembling Mrs Fox's black Ford Focus travelling to the scene at about 01:30 BST, with a person travelling back and forth across a grassed area carrying a bag.
Ms Fox has not entered a plea and is being tried in her absence. In a trial of facts, the jury will not seek to ascertain guilt but will establish whether the defendant carried out the act.
The trial continues.
