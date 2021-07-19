Shrewsbury PC dismissed for sexual assaults
- Published
A police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after a panel heard he sexually assaulted a colleague.
James Walters was based on the Operations Patrol Unit serving the north of the West Mercia Police area.
A misconduct panel upheld 10 allegations against him, including breaching standards of professional behaviour.
He was dismissed and banned from joining any police force in England and Wales.
The two-week misconduct hearing was told by prosecutor Edward Pleeth that PC Walters had driven a female colleague to the force headquarters at Hindlip Hall, near Worcester.
Giving evidence, she said during the return journey to Shrewsbury, he had parked the car and "started to try to kiss me", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Shielded from PC Walters by a screen, she said he backed off after she protested, but later "exposed himself" in the car.
He stopped when she threatened to call a colleague, and the journey continued, she said.
The married PC was also accused of inappropriately touching and trying to kiss two other female colleagues and sending inappropriate Facebook messages to all three plus a fourth.
Defending him, barrister Ian Bridge told the hearing PC Walters accepted misconduct, and accepted the messages were inappropriate, but denied the sexual assaults and denied gross misconduct.
Speaking after the panel's decision, West Mercia Police Head of Professional Standards, Supt Rebecca Love, said his behaviour and actions while on duty breached the standards "essential in serving our communities".
