Shropshire boy raises hundreds in walk for school storybooks
A four-year-old boy walked 5km (3.1 miles) to raise money for books which help him learn to socialise with other children.
Thomas Maddison, from Whitchurch, in Shropshire, struggles socially and has been "set back" by the pandemic.
His mum Susie Thurgood said his school's reading area has been "so important for his development".
She said they "wanted to give something back" to his school, Tilstock Primary, and have raised more than £800.
"The pandemic set us back quite significantly so he's experienced a few social delays," Ms Thurgood said.
"Having an area in the school that he can go to when he becomes a little bit overwhelmed or overexcited is really important to him.
"To have these books in which he's going to find social stories that will teach him to interact with his friends, it's just so important for his development and a brilliant thing for him to have."
Ms Thurgood said her son sometimes struggles to make friends but the staff at Tilstock Primary have been "very kind and supportive".
"I'm so proud of Thomas for going the extra mile, creating something special for all the pupils in this school and hopefully to realise his valuable contribution to our little community," the school's head, Rowena Kaminski, said.
