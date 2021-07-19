Bridgnorth toddler starts treatment after bone marrow donor match
A one-year-old boy is to begin treatment for a rare genetic disorder after a global search for a stem cell donor turned up a match in Germany.
Gunner, from Bridgnorth, in Shropshire, has MPS Type 1, which can cause progressive developmental and physical problems.
He and his family have been isolating while Gunner prepared for treatment.
"Although it's going to be hard but it's going to be worth it the other side," his mum, Holly said.
Prior to the operation, Gunner had to have intense chemotherapy to "get rid of his own bone marrow," Holly said.
"He's got to have lots of medication, anti-rejection, anti-sickness, anti-fungal, to make sure that his body's ready to accept it [the bone marrow] the best it can."
Gunner's family have been searching for a bone marrow donor since May when the 20-month-old was being treated at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
They were told he would need stem cell treatment before his second birthday, but that there was no match in the UK, prompting a world-wide search.
Now one has been found, "we're excited to start the journey," Holly said.
The Bridgnorth community continues to raise money for the family as Gunner's complex needs are expected to continue after his treatment.
So far, about £15,000 has been raised to support the family, and some of the money will also be donated to the MPS Society to fund research.
