Alan Bircher: Former medallist among swimming coaches suspended
A former world silver medallist is among the coaches suspended following a review into welfare issues at a swimming club.
Swim England launched an independent review following concerns raised by parents of swimmers at Shropshire's Ellesmere College Titans Swimming Club.
Alan Bircher was among "some of the programme coaches currently suspended", it said.
Mr Bircher, director of swimming at the club, has been approached for comment.
As a result of the review, Swim England said, Mr Bircher was not nominated to the Tokyo Olympics coaching team for 2021 and will not be part of the team at the Games.
Mr Bircher had been named as a Team GB coach in April as part of the open water team at the Tokyo Games, but earlier this month stepped down due to family reasons.
He was an international swimmer from 1997 to 2008, winning silver at the world championship in Dubai in 2004, and formerly a GB world championship lead coach.
Swim England said the report had identified "welfare and governance issues", adding it had immediately implemented all the recommendations "to ensure a safe, supportive and positive environment for everyone in the club", which has included a "complete change of the governance structure of the club".
It said Swim England officers were working alongside members to put in place a revised structure and procedures.
Following the suspensions, it said, coaching support has been secured, overseen by an experienced Swim England talent coach, and an independent welfare officer was supporting the club.
"Swim England will remain working with the club until such time as we are content our robust safeguarding and welfare procedures and policies are embedded within the governance of the club," it said.
"The suspended coaching staff will not return to the programme until such time as all conditions set out in the report have been met to the satisfaction of Swim England.
"The welfare and safety of all of Swim England's members and British Swimming's athletes is of paramount importance and we continue to prioritise our duty of care to all within our sport."
