Oswestry hospital probed after 'never event' errors
- Published
A hospital is under investigation after two patients were mistakenly injected in the wrong side of their bodies.
NHS bosses in Shropshire said both "never events" took place at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, in April.
The NHS defines never events as serious and preventable incidents.
A report by the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) into the mistakes is due to be published later this month.
RJAH in Gobowen has been approached for comment. Reports by its governing body reveal the trust took "immediate remedial actions" after the incidents.
The CCG told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it had also visited the hospital and was assured changes had been made.
An Integrated Performance Report found one of the patients was given an injection in the wrong hand and the second was given a wrong-sided anaesthetic block.
An anaesthetic block refers to local anaesthetic being injected close to a nerve.
Minutes from a directors' meeting in April reported that the patients were "fine".
The CCG is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the probe's findings.
