Dalian Atkinson: PC Benjamin Monk sacked by police
A police officer jailed for killing former footballer Dalian Atkinson has been sacked having "undermined public confidence" in policing.
At a disciplinary hearing, lawyers for PC Benjamin Monk said he accepted West Mercia Police had "no alternative".
Monk had admitted his actions amounted to gross misconduct.
An earlier, criminal trial over Mr Atkinson's death heard that Monk discharged his Taser three times and twice kicked his victim in the head.
Friday's fast-track hearing came after the judge who jailed Monk ruled he had used unlawful force which "carried a high risk of really serious injury".
Monk was cleared of murder but unanimously convicted of manslaughter on 23 June after a six-week trial.
Mr Atkinson, 48, a former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town star, died in hospital following his arrest near his childhood home in Telford in August 2016.
At the hearing in Worcester, Monk's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs QC, told Chief Constable Anthony Bangham of the West Mercia force: "It came down to the kicks and the jury found that in the heat of the moment he had gone beyond what was reasonable and convicted him.
"And for that it is inevitable that you will have to dismiss him."
Following Monk's manslaughter conviction, it emerged that he had kept his job in 2011 despite having failed to mention two criminal cautions on his application to join the force.
Mr Bangham, said: "It is entirely unacceptable for police officers who are responsible for enforcing the law to break it themselves.
"Given that PC Monk is now a serving prisoner, having been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of eight years, the only outcome is therefore dismissal without notice."
He added he recognised Mr Atkinson's death had a "clear and devastating impact" on his family, and that Monk's conduct had undermined public confidence in the police.
