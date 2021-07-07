Tribute to killed Telford man who was 'always smiling'
- Published
A man who died after being attacked in the street has been described as "a very happy person" by his family.
Dawid Kurdziel, 23, was found dead in Telford on 3 July. Four men and two women have been arrested in connection with his death.
His family also said he was a "great brother, son, uncle and friend" who was "always smiling".
Det Insp Lee Holehouse of West Mercia Police said the case was a "complex murder investigation".
He said it is believed the attack took place in the park and children's play area near to Millennium Square, just off Ketley Park Road.
Afterwards he said Mr Kurdziel is thought to have left the scene, before being found dead outside a restaurant on nearby Holyhead Road.
The family added: "He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply."
A woman, 22, and a man, 24, were held on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody.
Two men have been released on bail and a 24-year-old man and a woman, aged 23, released without charge.
An online fundraising appeal has been set up to support them Mr Kurdziel's family with the costs of his funeral.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk