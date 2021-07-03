Telford death prompts murder probe
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead close to a restaurant.
West Mercia Police said the victim, in his 20s, was found on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford, shortly before 01:00 BST on Saturday.
Two men have been arrested and are currently in custody.
The force said it was believed to be an "isolated incident", but is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Officers said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, which is believes to have taken place in a park and children's play area near to Millennium Square, just off Ketley Park Road.
They have also called on anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area to come forward.
The force said it would be increased patrols in the area.
A cordon remains in place and the cross roads of Station Road, Holyhead Road, Waterloo Road and Rock Road remains closed.
