Dalian Atkinson: Jury fails to reach decision about second officer
- Published
Jurors have failed to reach a decision about whether a PC assaulted footballer Dalian Atkinson during his arrest in 2016.
PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, denied assault after he had been tasered, saying her actions were necessary to stop him from getting up.
The former Aston Villa striker later died after the stand-off outside his father's home in Telford, Shropshire.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday.
The West Mercia Police officer was cleared of an alternative charge of murder at Birmingham Crown Court.
He denied any wrongdoing and said he believed there was a danger to life for him and his colleague, whom he was in a relationship with at the time.
The case against PC Bettley-Smith, a probationary constable, ended in a hung jury after jurors deliberated for more than 21 hours.
They told the trial judge they would be unable, even if given further time, to reach a verdict.
Mr Atkinson was suffering from renal failure and an apparent mental health crisis when he caused a disturbance at his father's house in Meadow Close, Trench, on 15 August and neighbours called the police.
Giving evidence at the trial, PC Bettley-Smith said she encountered a "huge, angry figure" and Mr Atkinson's eyes were bulging out of his head, making her think he was ready to fight.
Monk discharged his Taser three times at Mr Atkinson, twice unsuccessfully, but on the third time he overrode the system, holding down the trigger for 33 seconds - more than six times the standard deployment.
PC Bettley-Smith said she said then hit him three times with her baton to prevent him from getting back up.
Monk also kicked Mr Atkinson in the head, leaving bootlace prints on his forehead, but told the court his actions were lawful self-defence.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk