Peter Cairns murder probe: Four boys appear in court
- Published
Four boys have appeared in court accused of the murder of a man who died after a disturbance on a footpath.
Peter Cairns was found near Stonebridge Close, in Telford, Shropshire on Friday evening. The 26-year-old, who had ADHD and autism, died later in hospital.
The boys, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all appeared at Stafford Crown Court where they were remanded into custody to reappear on 2 August.
Mr Cairns family has paid tribute to him describing him as a gentleman.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.