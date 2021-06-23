Dalian Atkinson: PC guilty of former footballer's manslaughter
- Published
A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson.
The former Aston Villa striker died after a stand-off with West Mercia police officers outside his father's home in Telford in 2016.
PC Benjamin Monk, 43, was cleared of an alternative charge of murder.
A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Monk tasered Mr Atkinson for 33 seconds and kicked him twice in the head.
He denied any wrongdoing and said he believed there was a danger to life.
Mr Atkinson began his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Sheffield Wednesday, Real Sociedad and Aston Villa.
Following a three-week-trial, jurors took 18 hours and 48 minutes to reach unanimous verdicts on Monk.
They are still deliberating on an assault charge relating to Monk's colleague and former girlfriend, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31.
This is a breaking news story, more updates will appear here.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk