Four teenage boys charged with man's murder in Telford
- Published
Four teenage boys have been charged with murder after a man was found injured on a footpath in Shropshire.
The victim, in his 20s, was found injured near Stonebridge Close, Telford, on Friday evening. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
One suspect is 14 and the three others are aged 15, police said.
A man, aged 41, and a 42-year-old woman held on suspicion of assisting offenders have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.