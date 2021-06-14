Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski apologises for bullying over lockdown IT issues
- Published
An MP has been forced to apologise for bullying parliamentary committee staff as he struggled with IT issues during the first lockdown.
Tory Daniel Kawczynski made the statement in the House of Commons on Monday after problems accessing a committee meeting online in April 2020.
A report said the Shrewsbury and Atcham MP had consumed a "significant amount of alcohol" on the day.
He said his actions had followed "stressful" circumstances.
Mr Kawczynski told the Commons: "I did not swear nor raise my voice but my behaviour led to two complaints. I have reflected on my behaviour, I accept it constituted bullying and as such was highly inexcusable."
The independent report into his conduct said Mr Kawczynski had "repeatedly" contacted one of the complainants through the day on his personal mobile, and was "repeatedly aggressive, rude and impatient".
As the day went on, it became clear he had consumed alcohol it added.
'Grossly unprofessional'
Parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone said Mr Kawczynski had also made "critical and untruthful comments" on a WhatsApp group shared with other committee members.
The panel concluded his behaviour was "grossly unprofessional" and a significant breach of Parliament's Behaviour Code.
It also dismissed an appeal by Mr Kawczynski and said at the time it had "the clear impression that he still had not fully accepted the nature and extent of what he had done".
However, the panel said it accepted the MP had been experiencing "a high level of stress in his personal and professional life" and the circumstances which arose on 27 April 2020 were "difficult", although "difficult for everyone".
It said he had also informed them he had given up alcohol and "felt much better for that".
Ms Stone ruled Mr Kawczynski had "abused his power" as an MP by making malicious claims about the complainants' performance.
As a result, he was ordered to make a public apology in Parliament.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Kawczynski said he had previously apologised to the complainants and "apologised again and to the House "unreservedly", adding he would "never repeat such behaviour".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk