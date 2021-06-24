Dalian Atkinson: 'Big match' player whose death led to murder trial
Dalian Atkinson was a footballer admired by teammates for his sense of humour and dazzling skills.
His best-known manager praised the striker as someone who always performed well in big matches.
But when his playing career ended he faced a serious illness which left him struggling with his physical and mental health.
In 2016, Mr Atkinson died after a stand-off with two West Mercia Police officers outside his father's home in Shropshire. One has been convicted of his manslaughter but a jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of assault against the second officer.
The 1990s First Division and Premier League star began his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Sheffield Wednesday and Real Sociedad.
After his spell in Spain, he transferred to Aston Villa where he scored 23 goals in 85 appearances for the Birmingham side between 1991 and 95.
He is perhaps best remembered for scoring the Match of the Day goal of the season in 1992-93 when he dribbled the ball from inside his own half before chipping the Wimbledon goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty area.
In later years, he suffered with health problems and Mr Atkinson's family has said he struggled to come to terms with a serious illness affecting his kidneys during the last six months of his life.
The 48-year-old visited his father's home in Meadow Close, Telford, in the early hours of 15 August 2016, where his behaviour was described as "erratic".
A statement from Ernest Atkinson, Dalian's father who has since died, was read to the jury at Birmingham Crown Court in which he said his son "had not been in his right mind that morning".
When a disturbance broke out, neighbours called the police.
Responding to the call was PC Benjamin Monk, then aged 38, and his colleague PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 26.
Both West Mercia officers, who at the time were in a relationship, went on to be charged over the altercation. Monk was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of the footballer's murder. Jurors could not decide if PC Bettley-Smith was guilty of assault.
Jurors heard Monk tasered Mr Atkinson for six times longer than is standard before kicking him, leaving bootlace prints on his forehead. PC Bettley-Smith used her baton to strike him a number of times - but the pair denied using excessive force.
PC Bettley-Smith said she acted to protect herself and her colleague.
Mr Atkinson went into cardiac arrest on his way to hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
The Crown Prosecution Service took a year before deciding to press charges, following a two-year investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Trevor Lewis, who lived on Meadow Close, said he had known the family since the ex-striker was a boy.
"I felt sad because we knew Dalian as a lad; for that to happen, you wouldn't wish it on your worst enemy," he said.
Another neighbour, Paula Quinn, gave evidence at the trial as an eyewitness and said his death was something she would never forget.
She said Mr Atkinson had appeared confused and unsteady on his feet before stumbling and the Taser was deployed, "then Mr Atkinson just hit the road".
"I'll never forget that sound ever," she said.
"I saw the officer standing at the side of him like kicking 10 bells of nonsense and Mr Atkinson wasn't moving, he was just laying on the floor and I could hear Taser sounds continuing... it wasn't nice.
"I think, knowing that man died... the fact that for me it was like I saw him die there and then, and that's what has affected me really, and it was just not nice to see a man getting beaten like that, nobody should have been treated that way, it was awful."
She said witnessing the incident had made her "second guess" a police response if she was ever in trouble and needed help.
"There was just an awful lot of kicking and he just wasn't moving, there didn't appear to be a grunt or a sound or anything coming from him and I just can't fathom or understand why that was even necessary, never mind the Taser," she added.
Ms Quinn said her sympathy rested entirely with Mr Atkinson's family, who have waited five years to get to court.
"The impact it has had on me is irrelevant, the impact is really with Mr Atkinson's family; they lost a loved one and I can't imagine, I mean, I can't imagine losing my son," she said.
Mr Atkinson's family previously spoke of their "agony and frustration" and, following Monk's conviction, said the past five years had been an ordeal.
"We are hugely relieved that the whole country now knows the truth about how Dalian died.
"While it has been hard for us not to be able to talk about the details of Dalian's death, it has been even harder to sit through this trial and to hear PC Monk try to justify the force he used," they said in a statement.
Mr Atkinson's siblings described him as a kind, caring and protective brother who always brought life and energy to family gatherings.
A month after his death, hundreds took part in a march around Telford calling for justice.
Natalie Headley is the founder of the Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre which was set up the same year Mr Atkinson died.
Although there was no suggestion in the evidence heard during the trial there is racism within the West Mercia force, she said groups had been working to rebuild trust with police.
"It definitely has to do with the black relationships with the police and the trust has gone, it went years and years ago and of course it is being developed," she said.
"In pockets of society it is happening and... I cannot speak for the entire community in respect to Shropshire, but I can say for Telford it is being built upon and things are happening."
Supt James Baker, West Mercia Police's local policing commander for Telford, said: "The comments made by our community are completely fair.
"We know that due to events in the past and the way some members of the community feel they have been policed, [it] has created mistrust; mistrust that has been heightened even further by the recent wider national and international picture.
"We want all our communities to have high levels of trust and confidence in us and are gradually working to build this relationship with our black community but recognise this is incredibly fragile and there is still a lot more we must do."
'A one-off'
For Ron Atkinson, who managed Dalian Atkinson at Aston Villa, he is still remembered for his skill on the pitch.
"He was a jolly fellow, he always had a smile on his face," he said.
"He was a one-off that's for sure but invariably, whatever the situation was, you always finished up in a meeting or whatever coming out with a smile on your face after being with him. He was a very happy-go-lucky chap.
"[He] did very well in the big games and that is the thing I remember most about Dalian as a player, he was a big match player, he loved the big games and he scored some very good goals."
Jason Dozzell, who was friends with Mr Atkinson from the age of 15 when they joined the youth team at Ipswich Town, said he had been a "massive character".
He said the pair had had loads of fun and games and praised his talent. "What a brilliant player he was at Ipswich Town when he was young," Dozzell said.
"He will never be forgotten, he is loved around here and now is the time to think about his family."
