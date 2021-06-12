Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of murder in Telford
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man, found seriously injured on a footpath, later died.
The victim, aged in his 20s, was found on a footpath near Stonebridge Close, Telford, on Friday evening.
He was taken to hospital where he later died and his death is being treated as suspicious, West Mercia Police said.
One of the boys is 14-years-old and the other three are aged 15. Two adults have also been arrested.
A woman, 42, and a man, 41, were also arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and all six remain in custody.
Ch Insp Helen Kinrade said they knew the community would be concerned at the death and arrests.
"We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident," she added.
